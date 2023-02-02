76,345 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Bought by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cameco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth about $819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.94. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 130.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95.
Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.
