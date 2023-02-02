68,000 Shares in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Acquired by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Innoviva as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on INVA. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Innoviva from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innoviva in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innoviva Stock Performance

NASDAQ INVA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 131,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,027. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $897.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($2.15). The business had revenue of $67.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.45 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 78.39% and a return on equity of 23.89%. Equities analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

