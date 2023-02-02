5,500 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by BTS Asset Management Inc.

BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

JEPI traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $54.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,782. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $62.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.99.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.