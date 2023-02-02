5,500 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by BTS Asset Management Inc.

BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
JEPI traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $54.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,782. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $62.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.99.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
- Apple’s Earnings, Expectations and Surprises
- T-Mobile Delivers Where it Matters Most to Investors
- Exxon Mobil Could Gush To New Highs Very Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.