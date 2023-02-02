3,877 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Purchased by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.25. 6,183,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,702,472. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.