3,289 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Acquired by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,686,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,362,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,692,000 after purchasing an additional 667,462 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,456,000 after purchasing an additional 563,103 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,102,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,869,000 after purchasing an additional 193,018 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $130.67 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $133.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.33.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

