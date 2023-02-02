2,416 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at AbbVie
In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AbbVie Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE ABBV opened at $146.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.65 and a 200 day moving average of $149.03. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.
