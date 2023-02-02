1eco (1ECO) Price Reaches $0.64 on Top Exchanges

1eco (1ECO) traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, 1eco has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. 1eco has a market capitalization of $16.81 million and $652.33 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1eco token can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00002665 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.54 or 0.00408970 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,846.50 or 0.28706673 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.50 or 0.00555559 BTC.

About 1eco

1eco’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,441,001 tokens. The official message board for 1eco is medium.com/@1eco. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1eco’s official website is www.1eco.io.

1eco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1eco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1eco using one of the exchanges listed above.

