17,860 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Bought by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,771. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $68.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.82.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

