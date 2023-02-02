14,856 Shares in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Acquired by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVYE. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 399.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 293,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 234,916 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 67,431 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $578,000.
iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:DVYE opened at $26.23 on Thursday. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76.
