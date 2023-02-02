1,264 Shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 112.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 149.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 107.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $130.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.39. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $131.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 7.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $400,704.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,143.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $400,704.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,143.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $4,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,089,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,083,179.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,790. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

