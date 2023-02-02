1,250 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Bought by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

LYV stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.54. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1,222.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jimmy Iovine purchased 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

