Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3306 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ZIONP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. 3,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $23.99.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile
