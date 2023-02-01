Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3306 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZIONP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. 3,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

