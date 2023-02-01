Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.00

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Zealand Pharma A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.31.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.
