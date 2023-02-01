YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.46 and last traded at $11.49. Approximately 467,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,267,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.10 to $5.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Itaú Unibanco raised YPF Sociedad Anónima to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.29. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 226,287 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,621 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 359.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 61,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.