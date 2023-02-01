XSGD (XSGD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $943,720.28

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, XSGD has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD token can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00003288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market capitalization of $45.82 million and approximately $943,720.28 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,214,419 tokens. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

