Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Receives $30.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE XPOF opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $28.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $63.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Megan Moen sold 6,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $130,826.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,933.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,933 shares of company stock valued at $346,058. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 221.3% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 59,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 41,230 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 104.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,035 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the second quarter worth $14,005,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 50.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 155,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 52,164 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 253.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 64,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

See Also

