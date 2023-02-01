Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Xero Price Performance

Shares of XROLF opened at $54.90 on Friday. Xero has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $82.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.97.

About Xero

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Xero, an open platform that connects small businesses to a range of solutions, which helps to manage their finances. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook or Xero Ledger.

