Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) Announces Dividend of GBX 11.60

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.14) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Wynnstay Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Wynnstay Group stock opened at GBX 543.70 ($6.71) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 588.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 603.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £121.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 920.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. Wynnstay Group has a 12-month low of GBX 490 ($6.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 658 ($8.13).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

