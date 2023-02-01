W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.27

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.27 and traded as high as $6.35. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 2,740,193 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.10 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 26.38% and a negative return on equity of 168.03%. The firm had revenue of $266.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 71,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 19,103 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

