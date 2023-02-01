Wrapped TRON Price Tops $0.0626 on Exchanges (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $6.36 billion and approximately $1.19 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped TRON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.27 or 0.00398998 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,476.73 or 0.28006731 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.48 or 0.00585844 BTC.

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06260797 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,783,973.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.