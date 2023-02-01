World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.64% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.73 million. On average, analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.13. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $93.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after buying an additional 20,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,367,000 after acquiring an additional 38,145 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,636,000 after acquiring an additional 206,413 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 46,351 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 102,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.20.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

