Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Woodward has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Woodward has a payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Woodward to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $102.26 on Wednesday. Woodward has a 12 month low of $79.26 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.88 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Woodward by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Woodward by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

