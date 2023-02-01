Winslow Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,040. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $43.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

