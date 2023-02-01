Winslow Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,188 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 2.3% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,287,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,311 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after buying an additional 1,693,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after buying an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,899,000 after acquiring an additional 165,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,938,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $554,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.77. 780,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,499,186. The stock has a market cap of $239.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.91. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $90.49.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

