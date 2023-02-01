Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 910 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 97.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Loews Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:L traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.59. 69,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $68.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.39.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Further Reading

