Winslow Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,424 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,361 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 1.1 %

INTC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.56. 11,583,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,590,676. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Cowen started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.02.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

