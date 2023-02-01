Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.06.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $5.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,144. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $176.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.35.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,279,000 after buying an additional 1,064,242 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,284 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after acquiring an additional 170,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 421,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,655,000 after purchasing an additional 21,316 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
