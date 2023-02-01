William E. Jr. Waltz Sells 30,000 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Atkore stock traded up $18.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.91. 1,484,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,769. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.24. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $149.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.29.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 83.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Atkore during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Atkore by 3,577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Atkore by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Atkore by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Atkore by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

