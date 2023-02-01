Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPMGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WPM. CSFB increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.83.

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$60.84 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$39.05 and a 52-week high of C$65.45. The stock has a market cap of C$27.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$55.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 18.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$285.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$320.11 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.204 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 23,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$1,207,905.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,564,141.01. In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 23,525 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total transaction of C$1,207,905.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,564,141.01. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total value of C$1,773,000.90. Insiders sold 81,100 shares of company stock worth $4,325,858 in the last 90 days.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

