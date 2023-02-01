Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(1.70)-$(1.40) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.27). The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60-2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.99 billion.

Western Digital Stock Performance

WDC traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,169,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,702,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $63.26.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Western Digital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Western Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 603.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.