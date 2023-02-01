Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.70–$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion. Western Digital also updated its Q3 guidance to $(1.70)-$(1.40) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Western Digital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.05.

Western Digital Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $41.70. 6,713,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,755,995. Western Digital has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $63.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average of $38.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Featured Articles

