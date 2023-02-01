Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.48

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and traded as high as $9.68. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 111,247 shares traded.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 110,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 398,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 140,880 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 110,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.