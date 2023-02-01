Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.48

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and traded as high as $9.68. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 111,247 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%.
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
