Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.93. 3,546,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,137,094. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $178.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.