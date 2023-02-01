Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0514 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $8.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $803,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 13.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the period.

Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

