Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0514 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $8.49.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
