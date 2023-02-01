Wedbush Comments on Under Armour, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Under Armour in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Under Armour to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.91.

Under Armour Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of UAA stock opened at $12.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $20.65.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 76.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 882,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 381,420 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 42.3% during the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 230,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 68,508 shares during the period. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

