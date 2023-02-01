Webster Financial Co. (WBS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on February 17th

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd.

Webster Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years. Webster Financial has a payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Shares of WBS opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $63.23. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 113.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

