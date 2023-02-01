Webster Financial Co. (WBS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on February 17th

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd.
Webster Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years. Webster Financial has a payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.
Webster Financial Stock Performance
Shares of WBS opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $63.23. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 113.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.
