Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock opened at $154.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.24 and its 200-day moving average is $162.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.09.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

