Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $154.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 92,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Waste Management by 416.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 13,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.