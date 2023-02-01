Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives $171.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.36.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $154.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Waste Management by 31.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,415,000 after buying an additional 1,433,420 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Waste Management by 194.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 3,120.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 600,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,197,000 after purchasing an additional 581,797 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Waste Management by 18.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,604,000 after purchasing an additional 504,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

