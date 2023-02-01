Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Danske

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €9.20 ($10.00) to €8.70 ($9.46) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.69.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on a comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

