Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.9 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.81%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

