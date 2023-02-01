VVS Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $597,489.44 (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $132.18 million and approximately $597,489.44 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 69,905,915,771,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,605,449,251,492 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

