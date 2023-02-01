Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 100 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.61) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.05) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 120 ($1.48).

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 2.1 %

VOD traded down GBX 1.94 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 91.18 ($1.13). The company had a trading volume of 99,350,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,023,258. The firm has a market cap of £24.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,519.67. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 88.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 102.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

