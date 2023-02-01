Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

VRNS opened at $25.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 0.89. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

Insider Activity

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.11% and a negative net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $123.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Guy Melamed bought 14,285 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $249,987.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 465,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,142.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Guy Melamed bought 14,285 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $249,987.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 465,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,142.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 100,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,197 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.