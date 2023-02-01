Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 338,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $57,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $201.61. The company had a trading volume of 131,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,457. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.59. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $219.35.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.