Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $219.17. 115,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,211. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $243.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.38 and a 200 day moving average of $207.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.