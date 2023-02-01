Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Decreased by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,738 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 347.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $468,000. Schiavi & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 75,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 24,217 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 93,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.65. 137,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,879. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $85.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.