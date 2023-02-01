Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,711,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 42.8% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $171,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,004,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VEA traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.69. 3,177,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,198,893. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $50.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.28.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.