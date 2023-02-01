Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 301 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,883 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.03.

NYSE CRM opened at $167.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $234.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.58 and a 200 day moving average of $155.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.89, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $119,704.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,398,381.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $42,164.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,332.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $119,704.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,398,381.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,680 shares of company stock valued at $23,265,353 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

