Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 161.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 16.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,328,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $110.72 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $191.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.44. The firm has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 197,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,704,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 197,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,704,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 555,636 shares of company stock valued at $55,720,426. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

